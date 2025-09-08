A van booking system at Antrim and Newtownabbey’s household recycling centres has resulted in a reduction of 200 tonnes of rubbish and a saving of £20,000, councillors have heard.

A report presented to the borough council’s Operations Committee at a meeting in Antrim Civic Centre on Monday (September 1), said since November, anyone visiting local recycling centres in a medium or large van has to book a designated slot which allows staff to manage the number of vans on site.

If the van owner lives in the borough and is carrying household waste, it will then be allowed access to the borough’s recycling centres. These are O’Neill Road and Bruslee, Newtownabbey; Crumlin and Craigmore and Newpark, Antrim.

Antrim and Newtownabbey’s recycling centres have 680,000 users per annum. The highest number of van slots used was at O’Neill Road, 54 per cent followed by Newpark, 34 per cent; Bruslee, 29 per cent; Crumlin, 16 per cent and Craigmore, 11 per cent.

O’Neill Road Recycling Centre. Pic: Google.

The committee report noted van arrivals are now “spread more evenly throughout the day” with increased access to parking bays, less congestion on site and “increased efficiency”.

It was also noted staff have “more time” to spend helping users who arrive in cars and the reduction in tonnage has resulted in cost reduction for treatment/disposal.

Commenting on the report, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said: “People in cars are able to get help without vans blocking the place up.” He noted: “It seems to be working well.”

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “It is the right way forward, the only way forward. It is great to see it is working. I have seen a lot of tender care given to people with loss of mobility.”

Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour noted it has been “smoother” and asked if there is any evidence of fly-tipping. Party colleague Antrim Cllr Neil Kelly praised the staff at Newpark as “helpful”.

Michael Laverty, director of sustainability, said council has not seen an increase in fly-tipping. “There are still a couple of incidents but no increase,” he added.

A further report will be presented when the booking system has been in operation for 12 months.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter