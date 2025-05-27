The National Trust, which operates the beach, said they became aware that a minke whale beached at the Strand on Sunday, May 25.

The Trust reported the incident to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and worked with a range of agencies and marine mammal experts to determine next steps.

Signs warning members of the public to keep their distance from the animal were posted on the beach and advice was also issued on social media: "Decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk. They can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs.”

This did not deter many members of the public travelling to the popular beach to see the whale and take videos and selfies.

On Tuesday, May 27, the operation to remove the whale carcass began, with workers using a digger and tractor and trailer. It is believed that the carcass will now be disposed of in a landfill site, as was the case with the last whale to wash ashore in 2015.

