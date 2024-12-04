NI Water Project team pictured at Sandelford Bridge. CREDIT NI WATER

NI Water has completed a £220K programme of repair work on a section of a major water main, which runs under Sandelford road bridge in Coleraine.

The section of the major water main, which delivers water from Ballinrees Water Treatment Works to approximately 19,000 homes in Portrush, Portstewart and the wider Coleraine area, was originally installed in 1982 and required essential maintenance work.

The project involved the restoration of metal support brackets on a section of this watermain, which crosses the A29 Ring Road, Sandelford Bridge.

The repair work involved treating the corroded brackets and replacement of all support fixings. These measures will significantly enhance the integrity and lifespan of the support system, safeguarding the water supply to the north coast region.

NI Water’s Senior Project Manager Gary McFadden said: “NI Water is delighted to announce the completion of this significant programme of work, which will safeguard the water supply to the north coast region.

“In order to access the underside of the bridge, our contractor GRAHAM adopted a specialised underbridge inspection unit. This innovative equipment allowed the operatives to work safely from the bridge deck above, providing full access to the affected area without the need for riverbank access points.

“This inspection unit accelerated the delivery of the work and helped minimise disruption to traffic, resulting in the team completing the work ahead of schedule.

“Finally, the NI Water Project team would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation throughout this major repair work, which will greatly benefit the water infrastructure in the area for many years to come.”