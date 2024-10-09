Video: Lough Neagh beauty spot Traád Point set to become a Nature Reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traád Point in the north west corner of Lough Neagh which was once earmarked as a halting point for Travellers, is to become a Nature Reserve preserving its outstanding beauty and scientific interest for future generations.

Just over six years ago a group of local people got together to fight plans by Mid Ulster District Council to use the almost 80 acre site, near Ballyronan, as a Travellers’ site.

They blocked the entrance leading to the former University of Ulster laboratory buildings on the site and urged the council to reconsider their plans.

Describing Traád Point as 'the jewel' on the Lough's shore, group spokesperson Thomas McElhone said the decision to turn it into a Nature Reserve is "a good news story."

Thomas McElhone pictured at the boathouse on Traád Point which is to be retained for local fishermen. Credit: National World

Mr McElhone continued: "Shores of Traád Community Group was formed on June 1, 2018. Six long years have passed with attending council meetings, lobbying councilors, informing the public through social media and news outlets finally came to a head.

"In 2022 at a council meeting in Dungannon the fight to save Traád was finally realized. A cross community vote would once and for all put an end to the destruction of this 'Jewel' on the shores of Lough Neagh.

"Mid Ulster Council initiated a year long public consultation in which they addressed the aspirations and wishes of the local community. We now have a plan to protect Traád Point, it's wildlife, flower and fauna, it's trees and woodlands, it's ponds and beaches, it's future.

"Traád Point has finally been recognized as a Nature Reserve, a place of learning for the young and old, a place to reflect in the marvel and wonder of nature. A ‘Jewel’ on the Shores of Lough Neagh."

Traád Point near Ballyronan which is to become a Nature Reserve following a campaign by local people to keep it within the community. Credit: Supplied

The development work, costing in the region of £500,000, could start as early as next year and will be completed in phases.

A Council spokesperson said: "In May 2023, Mid-Ulster District Council commissioned Outscape to undertake a stakeholder led and co-designed Masterplan for the proposed development of Traad Point in carefully managed phases, with consideration for recreation, education and environmental projects to maximise the use of this public land whilst conserving and protecting the site biodiversity.

"Designs are currently in concept stage and progress of the project will be in line with statutory approvals and securing of funding."

Emphasising the community connection Mr McElhone went on: “Through the centuries, it has been the focal point of it's small community, with more than 30 families using the site to launch their small fishing boats. Bringing in a meagre catch that would help support them through hard times.

"In the late 1960's, Traád Point became The Ulster University Limnology wing of its campus. Students from around the world would learn and study the chemical and physical aspects of open fresh water lakes i.e. Lough Neagh (given the environmental catastrophe Lough Neagh is suffering today, this is sorely missed). The Ulster University would eventually close this campus.

“In the 1970's on any summer's day, Traád's famous sandy beach with it's safe waters played host to hundreds of families enjoying a swim, a chat with old friends or just soaking up the sun. Memories that still shine till this day.”