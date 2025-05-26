VIDEO: Minke whale beached on Portstewart Strand

By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2025, 10:11 BST

The National Trust has said that a minke whale has beached at Portstewart Strand.

They became aware of the whale on Sunday, May 25.

Posting on Facebook, the National Trust said: “ This has been reported to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and we will be working with a range of agencies and marine mammal experts to determine next steps.

"Until this process is safely complete, we urge the public to continue to follow all signage and keep a safe distance. Please also continue to keep dogs on leads and under tight control.

On Sunday, May 25, the National Trust said it became aware of a dead minke whale beached at Portstewart Strand. CREDIT NI WORLDOn Sunday, May 25, the National Trust said it became aware of a dead minke whale beached at Portstewart Strand. CREDIT NI WORLD
"Decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk. They can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs.”

Locals say that the creature is a calf which, at approximately 18-20ft in length, was still not fully grown.

