VIDEO: Minke whale beached on Portstewart Strand
They became aware of the whale on Sunday, May 25.
Posting on Facebook, the National Trust said: “ This has been reported to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and we will be working with a range of agencies and marine mammal experts to determine next steps.
"Until this process is safely complete, we urge the public to continue to follow all signage and keep a safe distance. Please also continue to keep dogs on leads and under tight control.
"Decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk. They can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs.”
Locals say that the creature is a calf which, at approximately 18-20ft in length, was still not fully grown.
