Volunteers needed for Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is seeking volunteers to contribute to the upkeep of the Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park.
In a social media post, the council encouraged those who have a passion for gardening and nature to join the Friends of the Coronation Garden group, regardless of their available time or skill.
“The group’s initial focus will be on improving the grounds, ensuring they continue to be a cherished space for all to enjoy,” the post added. “If you're interested, email us at:
