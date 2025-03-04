Organised by local environmental action group the Countryside Custodians, in partnership with the Rashee Erskine Area Community Hub, the Grange Action Group, the Ollardale Community Group and the Doagh Village Community Association, over 40 volunteers pitched in for the campaign launch on Saturday, March 1.

Speaking after the BIG Spring Clean, Countryside Custodians’ Chairperson Katherine McAdam said: “This weekend is a great example of what can be achieved when different community groups come together with a common goal. Each group was able to take ownership of their area and take pride in the overall result. It takes a lot of effort for volunteers to remove this amount of litter, so hopefully this will encourage more to help in the future and we can keep building on what has been an incredibly successful project.”

Supporting the BIG Spring Clean, local Independent councillor Michael Stewart added: “It really is inspiring to see so many local people working together and taking the time to help clean up their communities. Encouraging also to see so many young people getting involved so enthusiastically at each event. I would like to thank all of the community groups who took part in this BIG Spring Clean Weekend and who work tirelessly throughout the year to keep our little part of Northern Ireland beautiful. It really does show how doing ’one small thing’ can make a big difference for everyone.’

Established in 2019, the Countryside Custodians volunteers have collected over 17,000 bags of litter from around County Antrim through organised litter picks and through individual members working daily in their own areas.

1 . BIG Spring Clean Over 100 bags of litter were collected. Photo: Supplied

2 . BIG Spring Clean Smiles from this volunteer. Photo: Supplied

3 . BIG Spring Clean Taking part in the BIG Spring Clean. Photo: Supplied