Watch drone fly-over video of B1 listed building Cairndhu Gate Lodge, up for sale on the scenic Antrim Coast Road
Cairndhu Gate Lodge was built in the late 1870s for Scottish industrialist John Stewart Clark to the designs of the architect Samuel P Close, as the front lodge to the larger residence Cairndhu House.
Located between Carnfunnock Park and Cairndhu Golf Club, the one and a half storey gate lodge is on the market for offers over £175,000 with Daniel McAlister & Son estate agents.
The property listing can be viewed here.
Set next to the main road, the property’s driveway once led to the main house - itself a former summer residence before being used later as a war hospital supply depot, a convalescent hospital, and, in more recent years, as a film set for the sci-fi thriller Morgan.
The gate lodge’s scenic setting and historic status have already attracted interest on social media, with many suggesting the Victorian building would make an ideal renovation project.