Watch drone fly-over video of B1 listed building Cairndhu Gate Lodge, up for sale on the scenic Antrim Coast Road

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Aug 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 14:49 BST
A historic B1 listed building on the scenic Antrim Coast Road has gone up for sale.

Cairndhu Gate Lodge was built in the late 1870s for Scottish industrialist John Stewart Clark to the designs of the architect Samuel P Close, as the front lodge to the larger residence Cairndhu House.

Most Popular

Located between Carnfunnock Park and Cairndhu Golf Club, the one and a half storey gate lodge is on the market for offers over £175,000 with Daniel McAlister & Son estate agents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property listing can be viewed here.

Cairndhu Gate Lodge. Photo: D McAlister & Sonplaceholder image
Cairndhu Gate Lodge. Photo: D McAlister & Son

Set next to the main road, the property’s driveway once led to the main house - itself a former summer residence before being used later as a war hospital supply depot, a convalescent hospital, and, in more recent years, as a film set for the sci-fi thriller Morgan.

The gate lodge’s scenic setting and historic status have already attracted interest on social media, with many suggesting the Victorian building would make an ideal renovation project.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice