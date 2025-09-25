From a new visitors' centre to a town wall walk, public realm works and the return of the historic tall ship Result, ambitious plans for the heritage-led regeneration of Carrickfergus have been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a consultation event at Carrickfergus Civic Centre on Wednesday evening, September 24, during which the public were invited to view the plans for the town and share their feedback.

The proposals can be viewed in more detail at https://carrickfergusregeneration.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who were unable to attend the event, feedback can also be submitted through the project website.

Our reporter spoke to Hannah Lambe, Project Manager with McAdam Design about the updated proposals for the £42 million project.