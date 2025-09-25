Watch: Latest proposals for the Carrickfergus City Deal Regeneration Project

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Sep 2025, 16:41 BST
From a new visitors' centre to a town wall walk, public realm works and the return of the historic tall ship Result, ambitious plans for the heritage-led regeneration of Carrickfergus have been unveiled.

It follows a consultation event at Carrickfergus Civic Centre on Wednesday evening, September 24, during which the public were invited to view the plans for the town and share their feedback.

The proposals can be viewed in more detail at https://carrickfergusregeneration.com/.

For those who were unable to attend the event, feedback can also be submitted through the project website.

Our reporter spoke to Hannah Lambe, Project Manager with McAdam Design about the updated proposals for the £42 million project.

