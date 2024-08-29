Watch: Stakeholders given a behind-the-scenes look at Moyola Water Treatment Plant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Water recently welcomed a variety of stakeholders at Moyola Water Treatment Works (WTW).

This was part of a series of open door events at the Treatment works this year and part of NI Water’s New Quality Water campaign. Representatives from various organisations and stakeholders enjoyed learning more about the journey water takes from source to tap.

Staff from all areas of NI Water’s business - scientists, environmentalists, and water process supply technicians - were on hand to showcase the behind-the-scenes workings and processes that go into cleaning water and keeping it safe in an ever-changing environment.

NI Water’s new Quality Water campaign highlights the significant, often unseen role our scientists and water quality experts play in ensuring the water NI Water provides meets strict quality standards all year round.

Dr Sara Venning, NI Water Chief Executive, said: “Moyola Water Treatment Works is here on the shores of Lough Neagh, it abstracts the raw water from Lough Neagh and then treats it. We wanted to show people just how robust our treatment processes are. When people see firsthand all the treatment stages that go in to producing drinking water, they can take great comfort that the water in the taps in their houses is of really high quality and very safe to drink.”

William Irvine, President of the Ulster Farmers Union who visited the Moyola Treatment works, said: ‘It’s mind blowing to think 19 million litres of water a day are going through this small treatment plant. I learnt that I can have confidence in my tap water today and that has been a great reassurance to me. The processes I witnessed today were very thorough, very securely monitored and it came across as very safe.”

Denise Johnson, a representative for SDLP enjoyed the tour around the Moyola Treatment works saying: “I think the most important thing about this tour today was the reassurance that I got in terms of the processes that the water goes through to ensure the quality of the water that we are drinking. There was a lot of concern last year about our drinking water and a lot of questions being asked, I suppose we were all very ignorant to what does go on, so I found this very reassuring today and I feel confident drinking water from the tap.”