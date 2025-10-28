Waterfoot Beach boardwalk to be replaced with dust path
At October’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members were told that the boardwalk, which was installed in 2015, had deteriorated significantly and now poses safety and maintenance concerns.
Members were presented with two replacement options – replacement with a compacted dust path, providing “a more durable, low-maintenance, and accessible surface suitable for all user groups”, with an estimated cost of £50,000 OR replacement hardwood path, suitable for pedestrians and recreational use, with an estimated cost of £153,500.
An officers’ report recommended the first option, being the most cost-effective while ensuring compliance with accessibility, reducing long-term maintenance obligations, and aligning with council’s sustainability objectives.
A council officer noted that both options were expected to be “very low-maintenance”, with no expected maintenance cost for the first five years and an annual cost of £2,000 thereafter. Members voted unanimously in favour of the dust path.