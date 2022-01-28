Welcome for £419k resurfacing schemes for Ballymoney

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced work will commence on Monday, January 31.

The £419,000 works will extend for a distance of approximately 2.6 kilometres from the B16 Bellaghy Road junction to near the U4153 Boyds Road junction.

Councillor Reid said: “The two carriageway resurfacing schemes announced by SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will result in much improved roads for people who live in and travel through Ballymoney. These important upgrading works will make the roads safer for everyone who uses them, a renewed road surface will also result in less risk of vehicles being damaged during their journey.

“It is hoped the work will be completed by the middle of February and while it is ongoing I would ask people to be patient, leave extra time for their journeys and follow the road closures and diversions in place. It will be a small price to pay for a few weeks to see this important project completed.