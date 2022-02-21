The news of the DEARA funded environmental improvement scheme has been welcomed by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Councillor Mark Baxter.

The work has started this week and will be completed by the summer.

Carla Lockhart said: “This is a very good day for Waringstown, with the much anticipated environmental improvement scheme now underway.

Cllr Tim McClelland, Carla Lockhart MP, Minister Edwin Poots MLA and Cllr Mark Baxter in Waringstown near Lurgan Co Armagh.

“This will see a range of streetscape enhancements delivered, that will help revitalise further the village centre for the benefit of all residents and local businesses,” said Mrs Lockhart.

“I want to place on record my thanks to the Minister at the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots MLA, for delivering this scheme for Waringstown.

“The Minister visited the village last year to announce the scheme would be going ahead, and to confirm the details of the scheme. I know the local community will be looking forward to seeing the work finished and the improvements in place.”

Councillor Mark Baster added: “Along with Carla, I have championed this scheme and it is very satisfying to see the work pay off with the start of this environmental improvement scheme. Obviously as works take place some disruption is inevitable.

“ I want to make residents aware that we are here to help if any issues do come up, and Carla and I will be only too happy to engage with the contractors if need be.

“Waringstown is a fantastic place to live and with this scheme it will become even better.”

