Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising householders of changes to bin collection days over the festive period.

According to the local authority, alternative collection days for black/brown/blue bins are as follows:

- Monday 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, collection will be on Saturday 23 December 2023;

- Monday 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day, collection will be on Saturday 30 December 2023.

Carrickfergus

- Monday 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, collection will be on Saturday 23 December 2023;

- Tuesday 26 December 2023, Boxing/St Stephen's Day, collection will be on Saturday 30 December 2023;

- Monday 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day, collection will be on Saturday 6 January 2024.

Larne

- Monday 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, collection will be on Saturday 23 December 2023;

- Tuesday 26 December 2023, Boxing/St Stephen's Day, collection will be on Saturday 30 December 2023;

- Monday 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day, collection will be on Saturday 6 January 2024.

Alternative collection days over Christmas for kerbside boxes are as follows:

Ballymena and Carrickfergus

- Monday 25 December 2023 collection moves to Saturday 23 December 2023;

- Tuesday 26 December 2023 collection move to Sunday 24 December 2023;

- Monday 1 January 2024 collection moves to Saturday 30 December 2023.

The council also has a ‘Bin-ovation app’ which allows residents to see their bin collection calendar and more.