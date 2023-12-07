When will bins be emptied in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena over Christmas? Waste collection arrangements and Household Recycling Centre opening hours over the festive period
According to the local authority, alternative collection days for black/brown/blue bins are as follows:
- Monday 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, collection will be on Saturday 23 December 2023;
- Monday 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day, collection will be on Saturday 30 December 2023.
Carrickfergus
- Monday 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, collection will be on Saturday 23 December 2023;
- Tuesday 26 December 2023, Boxing/St Stephen's Day, collection will be on Saturday 30 December 2023;
- Monday 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day, collection will be on Saturday 6 January 2024.
Larne
- Monday 25 December 2023, Christmas Day, collection will be on Saturday 23 December 2023;
- Tuesday 26 December 2023, Boxing/St Stephen's Day, collection will be on Saturday 30 December 2023;
- Monday 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day, collection will be on Saturday 6 January 2024.
Alternative collection days over Christmas for kerbside boxes are as follows:
Ballymena and Carrickfergus
- Monday 25 December 2023 collection moves to Saturday 23 December 2023;
- Tuesday 26 December 2023 collection move to Sunday 24 December 2023;
- Monday 1 January 2024 collection moves to Saturday 30 December 2023.
The council also has a ‘Bin-ovation app’ which allows residents to see their bin collection calendar and more.
Meanwhile, all household recycling centres in Mid and East Antrim (HRCs) will be closed on 24, 25 and 26 December 2023, and on New Year’s Day, Monday 1 January 2024.