Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Wild About Food series is returning for the 2024/2025 season.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘Winter Walk by the Lake’ will take place at Lough Mourne Reservoir, Carrickfergus on Thursday, November 28 from 2pm-4pm.

Visitors can admire the early signs of winter and learn how to identify trees and other plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, ‘First Signs of Spring’ will run at Blackhead Path, Whitehead on Thursday, January 30 from 2pm - 4pm.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Wild About Food series is returning this winter. Photo: Melanie from Pixabay

Participants can take a walk along the beautiful coastal path and learn about birds, nature, and edible plants.

More details, including how to book a place are available on the MEA Outdoors Facebook page.

Both of the events will be led by Dermot Hughes from Forage Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, further Wild About Food events are planned for the borough in February and March 2025.

They include ‘Spring has Sprung’ at Bashfordsland Wood on February 27, and ‘Seaweed Creations’ at Browns Bay on March 27.