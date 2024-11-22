Wild About Food events at Lough Mourne Reservoir, Carrickfergus and Blackhead Path, Whitehead

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Wild About Food series is returning for the 2024/2025 season.

A ‘Winter Walk by the Lake’ will take place at Lough Mourne Reservoir, Carrickfergus on Thursday, November 28 from 2pm-4pm.

Visitors can admire the early signs of winter and learn how to identify trees and other plants.

Meanwhile, ‘First Signs of Spring’ will run at Blackhead Path, Whitehead on Thursday, January 30 from 2pm - 4pm.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Wild About Food series is returning this winter. Photo: Melanie from PixabayMid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Wild About Food series is returning this winter. Photo: Melanie from Pixabay
Participants can take a walk along the beautiful coastal path and learn about birds, nature, and edible plants.

More details, including how to book a place are available on the MEA Outdoors Facebook page.

Both of the events will be led by Dermot Hughes from Forage Ireland.

Meanwhile, further Wild About Food events are planned for the borough in February and March 2025.

They include ‘Spring has Sprung’ at Bashfordsland Wood on February 27, and ‘Seaweed Creations’ at Browns Bay on March 27.

