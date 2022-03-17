Woodford Fly Fishery in Carrickfergus given approval for new manager’s dwelling

The application was given the go-ahead at a meeting of the committee on Thursday of last week.

Previously, permission was granted for three “small scale” tourist chalets and four camping pods at the Woodburn Road facility.

A report to the committee stated that the proposed manager’s dwelling is required “to provide an on-site presence and to supervise and manage Woodford Fly Fishery, a family-run-business and approved tourist facility”.

The proposed occupant will be a family member.

It continues: “The business has experienced anti-social behaviour and there is also a health and safety risk associated with the ponds. A manager’s presence on site would help to deter anti-social behaviour and provide a safe and on-site presence for the tourists.

“It would also help to assure the success and viability of the business.”

There were no objections to the application.