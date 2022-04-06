Pupils and staff at the Birches Primary School have been campaigning for many years for the footpath to be extended.

Many young pupils were forced to walk to and from school on the busy main road to Portadown.

The Upper Bann MP welcomed confirmation that extensive works to extend a footpath around Birches Primary School will go ahead on 11th April, for a period of 7 weeks.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at the Birches near Portadown, Co Armagh.

She said she has been lobbying for this scheme.

The MP said: “This significant investment to extend the footpath around Birches Primary School was due to be delivered from late February and into March.

“However, due to resource issues with Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and other agencies, this has been unfortunately delayed.

“The good news for residents and those who visit the school on a regular basis is that the work is now programmed to commence on 11 April,” said the Upper Bann MP.

“Work has now taken place to remove trees and hedges in preparation of the scheme,” she said.

“NIE are also due to carry out their work early in April ahead of DfI contractors carrying out their work from 11 April.

“As this is a significant scheme the work will take around seven weeks.

“Some disruption will ensue and I know this will be kept to a minimum.

“This is good news for the area, and I know this footpath will enhance safety for all pedestrians in the area.

“I look forward to the scheme being completed in the near future,” said Mrs Lockhart.

