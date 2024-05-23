Work is now underway on the construction a new multi-use games area (MUGA) and walking path at Riverside Park in Dervock.

Work gets underway on multi-use games area (MUGA) and walking path in Dervock
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will deliver the much sought-after project as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, which aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.
The project will provide the opportunity for outdoor games and recreation to be enjoyed on an artificial surface, available for use by all regardless of the weather conditions. The facility will also have floodlights, making it available for use during the dark evenings during winter.
Additionally, work will be carried out to construct a new walking path with wildflower meadow in the vicinity of the riverbank for the community to enjoy regular exercise, which will contribute to the future health and wellbeing of the local community.
The work is expected to last 12 - 16 weeks.