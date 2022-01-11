SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced work will commence on Monday, January 10.

The scheme will involve the replacement of the existing lights with a new LED street lighting system and will improve the night time environment, through improved quality and uniformity of lighting.

The scheme will extend from Church Place up to Malcolm Road inclusive of side streets William Street, North Street and Edward Street.

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: “I look forward to seeing work commencing on this project next week that will result in much improved lighting for our community. This £125,000 investment from SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will make things safer for people living in this area and everyone who travels through it.

“Whether travelling by car, cycling or just walking the improved lighting will result in a much improved experience and visibility and will hopefully help to lower accidents and discourage anti-social behaviour in these areas.

“This investment once again demonstrates SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis and delivering for local people, with the new LED lighting being more environmentally friendly, as well as more efficient.

“I would urge road users to be patient while working is ongoing and to leave additional time for their journeys in case of any delays. I am assured the department is working to keep disruption to a minimum, with the work set to be completed by mid-Feburary.”

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “This is a very welcome investment and will see the installation of LED street lighting across Lurgan town centre. Not only will this modernise the street lighting infrastructure in the town, but it will also see our street lighting become more energy efficient. That is good news for the ratepayer but also the environment.

“This investment is significant, and it is inevitable that some disruption to the town centre will occur. I am grateful to the Department that they have recognised the need to minimise disruption for traders and for those visiting the town centre to shop and conduct business.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray added: “Modernisation of town centres is vital to enhancing the experience of those who shop, work and live in our town centres and this will certainly assist in the transformation of Lurgan.

“The DUP will continue to press the NI Executive Departments and local Council for further such investment in Lurgan and other towns and villages in the area.”

