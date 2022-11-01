Construction work at Derrychrin, outside Coagh, will commence towards the end of November and will continue until early 2024.

In advance of work commencing, Lowry Building and Civil Engineering (LBCE) will set up their work compound and install a temporary treatment plant in lands adjacent to the existing treatment works, located off the Drumenny Road.

Site mobilisation/compound set-up works will commence around the beginning of November 2022 with the temporary plant due to be taken to site around the end of November. Once this has been successfully installed, LBCE will begin demolishing the old works and preparing the site for the new treatment units.

Example of a waste water treatment works planned for Derrychrin, Coagh.

Sean Milligan, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “We are pleased to announce this extensive £2.6 million programme of improvements to replace Derrychrin Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) with modern new infrastructure.

“The investment will include the installation of state-of-the-art treatment tanks, along with advanced electrical and mechanical systems to provide a robust wastewater treatment solution.

“The new infrastructure planned for Derrychrin will support local development, deliver environmental improvements and ensure NI Water meets EU standards for many years to come.

“NI Water and our appointed contractor, Deane Lowry Jacopa (DLJ) would like to thank the public for their patience while we complete this essential improvement work.”