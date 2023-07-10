Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Zero emission minibuses launched for popular Giant’s Causeway service

Tourists got an added surprise when they hopped on the Giant’s Causeway shuttle bus last Wednesday for the inaugural trips on board Translink’s new zero emission minibuses.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

Two state-of-the-art minibus battery electric vehicles will now be used at the Causeway.

A range of stakeholders attended the service launch including representatives from the National Trust, Tourism NI, and Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

A further four battery electric minibuses are due to enter passenger service this summer and operate on key Coleraine town service routes.

Most Popular
Kim and Kyle Carter from California onboard the Translink's new Zero Emission Minibus at the Giant's Causeway. Credit: Tom Heaney, nwpresspicsKim and Kyle Carter from California onboard the Translink's new Zero Emission Minibus at the Giant's Causeway. Credit: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Kim and Kyle Carter from California onboard the Translink's new Zero Emission Minibus at the Giant's Causeway. Credit: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Read More
Two more beaches red flagged over algae on north coast
Related topics:TranslinkColeraineNational Trust