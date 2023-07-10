Zero emission minibuses launched for popular Giant’s Causeway service
Tourists got an added surprise when they hopped on the Giant’s Causeway shuttle bus last Wednesday for the inaugural trips on board Translink’s new zero emission minibuses.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST
Two state-of-the-art minibus battery electric vehicles will now be used at the Causeway.
A range of stakeholders attended the service launch including representatives from the National Trust, Tourism NI, and Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.
A further four battery electric minibuses are due to enter passenger service this summer and operate on key Coleraine town service routes.