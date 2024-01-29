Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group included the President of GREVIO (Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence), Maria-Andriani Kostopoulou, and Secretariat, Sabrina Wittman. The independent expert body is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention.

The visit also involved representatives from the Department of Communities Gender Policy Branch, the Criminal Inspectorate from the Department of Justice, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan and members of the PSNI’s Public Protection team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Brown, head of service at The Rowan, commented: “It is a real honour for us to meet with leaders from GREVIO and showcase our services as Northern Ireland’s regional specialist centre for victims of sexual violence at this level, including our provision of forensic medical examinations and the success of our multi-agency approach.

Guests from GREVIO recently visited The Rowan, pictured with Northern Trust and PSNI representatives. Photo submitted

“As we prepare to mark the 10th anniversary of The Rowan, this was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the vital role of the facility, and how we are committed to promoting and advocating for victim centred policy in order to provide the strategic framework that is required to ensure our services are truly responsive to the needs of those who seek our help.”

While the visit by the GREVIO delegation had a particular focus on women, The Rowan also provides services and support to men, children and young people who have experienced sexual violence and abuse, including historic cases.

You can contact The Rowan’s 24-hour Helpline by ringing 0800 389 4424 or visit www.therowan.net for more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joanna added: “It is important that people are aware of the services we offer, and that you can contact us directly, or through the PSNI. Adults can come to us without making a report to the police or we can support you if, and when, you decide to go down this route. If you need us, please reach out. We operate 365 days a year and provide a 24/7 service to all victims of sexual crime.”