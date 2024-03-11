Extra £1m for new books in Northern Ireland libraries welcomed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This significant investment, which brings the total funding for book stock to £3 million for 2023-24, marks a vital step forward in ensuring access to diverse and enriching reading materials for communities throughout the region.

In September, Libraries NI publicly highlighted the challenges they faced in acquiring new books due to a significant funding gap in its annual budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The subsequent allocation of £1 million demonstrates a commendable commitment by the Department for Communities to address these challenges and prioritize the enhancement of library services for the benefit of all citizens.

Sian Mulholland MLA

Sian Mulholland highlighted the importance of libraries as invaluable community resources that foster literacy, learning, and cultural enrichment.

"Access to books is essential for nurturing a love of reading, promoting lifelong learning, and supporting mental well-being," she said.

"The additional funding for new books in our libraries is a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and inclusive educational resources for all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Libraries NI plays a crucial role in serving communities across Northern Ireland, with responsibility for 96 branch libraries and services such as mobile libraries.

Mulholland applauded the dedication of Libraries NI in ensuring that residents have access to high-quality reading materials and educational resources, regardless of their location.

"I commend the Department for Communities and Libraries NI for their efforts in securing this additional funding for new books," she added.