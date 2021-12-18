Female pedestrian dies after road collision

Police have issued an appeal to anyone who might have witnessed the incident - involving a single vehicle - at John Street on Monday, December 6.
Inspector Shaw from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police responded to the report of an incident at approximately 4.40pm on the evening of December 6.
“Tragically, a 64-year-old female pedestrian has since died.”
The officer said their enquiries into the incident are continuing and appealed for anyone who was in the area at this time, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1329 06/12/21.