Fire at Portrush’s Dunluce Centre

A large plume of grey smoke could be seen coming from the building.

The PSNI are also at the scene.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush at 20.26 hrs on Monday 8th August 2022. There are current 6 Fire Appliances in attendance, 2 from Portrush, 2 from Coleraine, 1 from Portstewart and 1 from Ballymoney.

The scene at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush where 46 firefighters are tackling a blaze. Photo by Jack Culkin

“There is also an Aerial appliance from Derry/Londonderry and a support vehicle from Kilrea in attendance – in total there are 46 firefighters currently at the scene.