Fire at Portrush’s Dunluce Centre

A large plume of grey smoke could be seen coming from the building.
The PSNI are also at the scene.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush at 20.26 hrs on Monday 8th August 2022. There are current 6 Fire Appliances in attendance, 2 from Portrush, 2 from Coleraine, 1 from Portstewart and 1 from Ballymoney.
“There is also an Aerial appliance from Derry/Londonderry and a support vehicle from Kilrea in attendance – in total there are 46 firefighters currently at the scene.
“The incident is ongoing, and we would ask members of the public to stay away from the area whilst Firefighting operations continue.”