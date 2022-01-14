Fire fighters attend potential ‘burst gas pipe’ in Craigavon

Residents in part of Craigavon have been told not to use electricity or open flames after claims a gas pipe burst.

By Carmel Robinson
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:34 pm

It is understood the incident happened within the past hour.

One resident said: “There is a major gas pipe burst in Meadowbrook. FIRMUS Energy has been contacted and should have engineer here within the Hour.”

The resident revealed Firmus said not to use any electricity or naked flames. Also to ventilate homes if smell is overwhelming. Then open windows and doors to ventilate home.”

Firefighters on the scene at a potential gas pipe leak in Craigavon.

It is understood the NI Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Meadowbrook, Craigavon
Craigavon