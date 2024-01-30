Firefighters extinguish blaze after light aircraft crash near Tandragee, Co Armagh
The plane is thought to have left the runway and veered into trees close to the private air strip in Tandragee, Co Armagh.
A pilot, who was out of the plane when the firefighters arrived, has been left in the care of the NI Ambulance Service.
The PSNI said there are ‘no reports of any serious injuries at this time’ and the incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigations Branch.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call to the Mullahead Road, Portadown at 1.20pm this afternoon.
One Appliance from Portadown Fire Station and one Appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.
The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a light aircraft crash on Mullahead Road, Portadown. Firefighters extinguished the fire and secured the area. The pilot was out of the aircraft when Firefighters arrived and has been transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. There were no passengers on the aircraft. The incident was dealt with by 2.27pm.”
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a crash involving a small aircraft in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh, at around 1.15pm today, Tuesday 30th January.
"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene. There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time. The Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed of the incident.”