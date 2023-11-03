Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Firefighters help rescue three people after a two vehicle crash between Portadown and Craigavon

Firefighters helped to rescue three people after a two vehicle crash close to Craigavon Hospital near Portadown this afternoon.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 20:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Lurgan Road, Portadown, previously closed this afternoon due to the crash between roundabouts 7 and 8, has now reopened.

-

Read More
Family of teenage girl who suffered severe facial lacerations in Portadown crash...
Three injured in road crash on Lurgan Road, Portadown not far from Craigavon Hospital this afternoon.Three injured in road crash on Lurgan Road, Portadown not far from Craigavon Hospital this afternoon.
Three injured in road crash on Lurgan Road, Portadown not far from Craigavon Hospital this afternoon.
Most Popular

-

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at 2.09 on Friday afternoon regarding an incident on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.

One fire appliance from Portadown Fire Station and one appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Lurgan Road, Portadown. The vehicles were made safe by Firefighters. Three casualties were transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 2.56pm,” said the spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Motorists are advised that the Lurgan Road, Portadown, which was closed due to an earlier road traffic collision in the area, has now reopened to traffic.”

Related topics:PortadownMotorists