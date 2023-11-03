Firefighters help rescue three people after a two vehicle crash between Portadown and Craigavon
The Lurgan Road, Portadown, previously closed this afternoon due to the crash between roundabouts 7 and 8, has now reopened.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at 2.09 on Friday afternoon regarding an incident on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.
One fire appliance from Portadown Fire Station and one appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.
"Firefighters were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Lurgan Road, Portadown. The vehicles were made safe by Firefighters. Three casualties were transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 2.56pm,” said the spokesperson.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Motorists are advised that the Lurgan Road, Portadown, which was closed due to an earlier road traffic collision in the area, has now reopened to traffic.”