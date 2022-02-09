Firefighters tackle blaze at Ashvale Farm Shop

Posting on their Facebook page the Heron family, who recently opened an extension to the popular restaurant and shop on the Old Ballynahinch Road, said: “Due to a major fire at Ashvale this morning, we will be closed for the foreseeable.

“We will give further details in due course.”

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander Suzanne Fleming said: “NIFRS is in attendance at a well-developed fire in a storeroom on Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn.

“Firefighting conditions were challenging on arrival, and firefighting operations include crews wearing Breathing Apparatus, and various water jets are in use to prevent fire spread.

“Approximately 41 firefighters attended the scene, six appliances – two from Lisburn, two from Belfast, one from Ballynahinch and one from Carryduff, an Aerial Ladder Appliance from Belfast, Water Tanker from Warrenpoint and a Command Unit from Kilrea were in attendance.

“Firefighting operations are ongoing.