Earlier residents were told there was a ‘major gas pipe burst’ in Meadowbrook with Firmus warning not to use electricity or naked flames and to ventilate homes.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

One firefighter said the problem had been ‘isolated’ and the NI Fire and Rescue Service returned to base.

Firefighters on the scene at a potential gas pipe leak in Craigavon.

A spokesperson from firmus energy confirmed: “A third party contractor has damaged a gas pipeline while carrying out works in the Meadowbrook area in Craigavon. A small number of properties have been affected and have had their gas supply interrupted.

“First response gas Engineers are on site and have isolated the damage. Repairs have commenced and our engineers will remain on site until the gas supply is reinstated.

“As the damage has been isolated, the initial safety advice given no longer applies so there is currently no requirement for homeowners not to use electricity, naked flames or to open windows.”

Meadowbrook, Craigavon

