The incident happened on the Portadown Road, Armagh yesterday afternoon.

A witness, who was driving past, said he saw the entire engine of the car sitting on the middle of the road.

Five people rushed to hospital after a car hit a tree on the Portadown Road area of Armagh on Monday, 19th September.

"It must have been booted out of the car with the force of the crash, he said.

"Paramedics were working on one man on the road,” he said.

"It looked very bad. I hope all the people involved are alright and make a full recovery,” said the witness.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Portadown Road area of Armagh on Monday, 19th September.

"At around 2.50pm, a vehicle collided with a tree, no other vehicles were involved,” she said.