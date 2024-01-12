Coleraine’s Focus on Family invite you to their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, January 31, at 10am.

Light refreshments will be served followed by an update on the work of Focus on Family over the last 18 months and an opportunity to find out more about the wide range of services and activities they provide.

Focus on Family in Ballysally are also keen to welcome new Directors on to their existing Board. No prior experience necessary, just a general interest in community development and a willingness to support their diverse organisation.

Project Manager Brendan Patterson said: “We would be delighted to hear from you if this is something you would be interested in.”

Focus on Family to hold their AGM on January 31. Credit Focus on Family

For more information on Focus on Family as an organisation, on the AGM or to register your interest as a potential new Director, please contact Project Manager, Brendan Patterson, at [email protected] or 028 7032 9550.