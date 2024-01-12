Focus on Family in Coleraine to hold AGM
and live on Freeview channel 276
Light refreshments will be served followed by an update on the work of Focus on Family over the last 18 months and an opportunity to find out more about the wide range of services and activities they provide.
Focus on Family in Ballysally are also keen to welcome new Directors on to their existing Board. No prior experience necessary, just a general interest in community development and a willingness to support their diverse organisation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Project Manager Brendan Patterson said: “We would be delighted to hear from you if this is something you would be interested in.”
For more information on Focus on Family as an organisation, on the AGM or to register your interest as a potential new Director, please contact Project Manager, Brendan Patterson, at [email protected] or 028 7032 9550.
The AGM will be held in Focus on Family, 11-19 Glenburn Crescent, Ballysally.