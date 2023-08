Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tiny Tornadoes at Banbridge, Banbridge; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mills Studios 245 Castlewellan Road, Banbridge Co Down; rated on August 9

• Rated 5: Blue Barista Cafe at 1c Dobbin Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Selah Coffee House at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: FAITH MISSION BOOKSHOPS at 2b Magowan West, Portadown, Armagh; rated on July 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: MCKENNA'S BAR at 21 Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on August 9

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: BRAVO TANGO COFFEE at 77 Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown, Armagh; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: CAFOLLAS FAST FOOD at 33-35 Lower English Street, Armagh, Armagh; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Mac's at Unit 3 Brookfield Industrial Estate, Edenderry, Banbridge, Down; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Decky's Takeaway at 1a Cathedral Road, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on July 20