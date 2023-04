Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: SMPCA Drop In at 3 Church Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Six Coffee at 89 Kinelowen Street, Dunlarg, Keady, Armagh; rated on March 30

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Friar Tucks at 57 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: COSTA COFFEE at Unit 41, Rushmere Shopping Centre, Central Way; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: SUBWAY at 235 Lough Road, Drumnakelly, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on March 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: MCDONALDS RESTAURANTS PORTADOWN at Meadow Lane, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: MCDONALDS RESTAURANT RUSHMERE at Mcdonalds Restaurant Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on March 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Hughes Bar at 9 Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 7

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Taste of India at 20 Church Street, Edenderry, Banbridge, Down; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Monsoon indian takeaway at 36 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Whipped & Cream at 248a Obins Street, Craigavon; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Michelle's Kitchen at 344 Churchill Park, Garvaghy, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 7

Advertisement

Advertisement