Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wee Buns at 37 Ballygasey Road, Ballygasey, Loughgall, Armagh; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 58 Scotch Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: SUBWAY at 59 Scotch Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: The Palm Tree Restaurant at Unit 5 The Arcade High Street, Craigavon; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Annaghmore Mushrooms Staff Canteen at 46 Boconnell Lane, Derrytrasna, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: SUBWAY at 59a Church Place, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on April 8

• Rated 3: CHARLEMONT ARMS HOTEL (ARMAGH) LTD at 57-65 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on January 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: T MCCONAGHY & SONS BEEHIVE BAR at 10 William Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on April 8

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: MULHOLLANDS CHIPPY at 2 Derrymacash Road, Aghacommon, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: CAFE TOGETHER at 1 Market Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: SUBWAY at 285 Bridge Street, Portadown, Armagh; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Park Avenue Take Away at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 12b The Mall West, Armagh, Armagh; rated on March 23