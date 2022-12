Food hygiene ratings given to 17 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mor Coffee at Main Street, Dungannon, Tyrone; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Icons at 42 Church Place, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Coffee at the Gates at 7 Lough Road, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: The homeland diner at 18a Downpatrick Street, Rossconor, Rathfriland, Down; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: TOP BLADE at 8 Mandeville Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: TastyTreats at Tandragee, Craigavon; rated on November 25

• Rated 4: PAT'S DINER at 8 Clay Road, Cargaclogher, Keady, Armagh; rated on November 18

• Rated 2: Ann & Mary’s Restaurant at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on November 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ballymore Inn at 18 Market Street, Ballymore, Craigavon; rated on December 20

• Rated 5: Montagu Arms at 9-19 Church Street, Craigavon; rated on December 20

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: CHINA FINEST at 86 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Kebab king at 60 Church Place, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: AHMED KEBAB at 44 Edward Street, Shankill, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: HERRONS COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 26 High Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: The Gourmet Grill Chippy at 61 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down; rated on December 7

• Rated 4: The Orient at 61 Kinelowen Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh; rated on November 18