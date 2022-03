Food hygiene ratings given to 59 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 59 of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 31 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coffee Jana at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Unch at 73 Charlestown Road, Carn, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Cafe Chloe at 10 West Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Tesco Customer Cafe at Meadows Shopping Centre, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: FRIAR TUCKS RESTAURANT at 251 Lough Road, Aghagallon, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: TIFFYS at 55 Whitehall Gate, Tiscallen, Lurgan, Antrim; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Barrel and Bean at 24 Church Street, Ballymaganlis, Dromore, Down; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: BUNKER 43 BRASSERIE at Lurgan Golf Club, Windsor Avenue, Lurgan; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: ORACLE RESTAURENT & BISTRO at 36-44 Lurgan Road, Killycomain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mills Studios 245 Castlewellan Road, Banbridge Co Down; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Apache Armagh at 116 Banbrook Hill, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: NY Kitchen at 1 Marlborough Retail Park, Balteagh, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Cafe Alana at Units 9-10 Pinehurst, Craigavon; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: BROWNLOW HOUSE at 48-74 Windsor Avenue, Demesne, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Sinton's At The Bridge at 2 Station Road, Craigavon; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: McCrums Motorcycles LTD at 48 Armagh Road, Clownagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 18 High Street Mall, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Number 7 Restaurant at Unit 12 Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: THE POTATO BAR at 6 Windsor Avenue, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: CAFE VIBE at Unit 5 63-65 William Street, Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: SAFARI GRILL at 69a Newry Street, Banbridge, Down; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Ground Espresso Bars Ltd at 10 Francis Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: CAFOLLA BROTHERS at 51 Church Place, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Cod on the Corner at 1 Church Square, Cross, Rathfriland, Down; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Ah! Gluten Free at 80a West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: RUMOUR ESPRESSO BAR at 2 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: WEE BARNEYS at 4 Bridge Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 11

• Rated 4: THE COURTHOUSE BAR at 46 William Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on February 2

• Rated 4: ARMAGH INDIAN NIGHTS at 5b Scotch Street, Corporation, Armagh; rated on January 20

• Rated 3: Chickn Lickn at 30 Bridge Street, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 31

• Rated 3: BISTRO 47 AMERICAN ITALIAN at 47a Market Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on January 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 14 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hawthorn Inn at 75 Ardbrin Road, Ardbrin, Banbridge, Down; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Mourneview Bar at 32 Main Street, Cross, Rathfriland, Down; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Tom Kelly's Bar at 20 Church Square, Cross, Rathfriland, Down; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Gall Bog Bar at 4 Gall Bog Road, Ballooly, Banbridge, Down; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The Oak at 8 Woodhouse Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Higgins at 12 Scarva Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: YE OLDE DYKE INN at 23 Meeting Street, Newry; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Clady GFC Social Club at 74 Cladymore Road, Clady More, Armagh, Armagh; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: MCCONVILLES BAR AND BAR 2 at 18 West Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: VILLAGE INN at 51 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Master McGrath Arms at 1 Edward Street, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: PORTADOWN GOLF CLUB at 192 Gilford Road, Carrick, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: GARY'S BAR at 46 Bridge Street, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 20

• Rated 4: TULLYGALLY TAVERN at Tullygally Shopping, Craigavon; rated on January 21

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: HERRON'S COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN at 110 Market Street, Craigavon; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Super Fry at 5 Scarva Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Tele Pizza at 4 Downshire Place, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: COUNTRY CHIPPY at 61 Main Street, Tullyherron, Waringstown, Down; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: BURGER STOP at 34 Church Place, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Big Tee's at 124a Victoria Street, Derry, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Nantuckets at 102 Armagh Road, Brownstown, Craigavon, Armagh; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Morelli's at Lurgan Limited at 36 Edward Street, Shankill, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Helly Dee�s at Unit 3 50 Portadown Road, Ballymore, Tandragee, Armagh; rated on January 13

• Rated 4: NIBBLERS TRADITIONAL FISH AND CHIPS at 25 Main Street, Rich Hill Or Legacorry, Richhill, Armagh; rated on January 20

• Rated 3: Cyprus Gyros Vasils at 51 Thomas Street, Armagh; rated on January 18

• Rated 3: SHAPLA at 39c Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh; rated on January 17

• Rated 3: Poons Welcome at 29-31 Bridge Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Armagh; rated on January 14