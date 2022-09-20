Food hygiene ratings given to seven Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Revive by Flexion Fitness at 24 Portadown Road, Taghnevan, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: WOODFORD TEACHER TRAINING CENTRE at 1 Markethill Road, Cavanacaw, Armagh, Armagh; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: OGGIES DESSERT BAR at 21 Rathfriland Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: THE ARGORY NATIONAL TRUST ENTERPRISES at 144 Derrycaw Road, Derrycaw, Dungannon, Armagh; rated on August 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Basil Sheils Bar Ltd at 80 Dundrum Road, Tassagh, Armagh, Armagh; rated on September 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cafe Bleu at - Mourneview Avenue, Lurgan, Armagh; rated on August 24