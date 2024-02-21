Food hygiene ratings given to seven Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 28 The Boulevard Bridgewater Park, Banbridge, Down; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Still Magill's at 18 Princes Street, Ballymacormick, Dromore, Down; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Riverside Tea Rooms at 12 Bridge Street, Drumbroneth, Dromore, Down; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Coffee Cart at 74 Legacorry Road Richhill, Armagh; rated on February 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: LOUGHGALL FOOTBALL CLUB at 37 Ballygasey Road, Ballygasey, Loughgall, Armagh; rated on January 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Greedy Grill at Armagh Road, Dungannon; rated on February 1