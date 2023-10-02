Food hygiene ratings given to six Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Chimes Coffeehouse at 18 Church Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: CAFE MARMALADE LTD at 14 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on September 8
• Rated 4: Brunch & Brew at 1-5 Loughgall Road, Portadown, Armagh; rated on August 25
• Rated 2: Shapla Indian Restaurant at 39a Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on August 11
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Park Avenue Takeaway at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: Browne's Fry Bar at 31 Market Square, Ballymaganlis, Dromore, Down; rated on September 12