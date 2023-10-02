Food hygiene ratings given to six Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Chimes Coffeehouse at 18 Church Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Armagh; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: CAFE MARMALADE LTD at 14 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down; rated on September 8

• Rated 4: Brunch & Brew at 1-5 Loughgall Road, Portadown, Armagh; rated on August 25

• Rated 2: Shapla Indian Restaurant at 39a Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh; rated on August 11

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Park Avenue Takeaway at Lurgan, Craigavon; rated on September 18