Food hygiene ratings given to three Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: BB's COFFEE & MUFFINS at Unit 44a Bridgewater Park, Banbridge, Down; rated on July 18
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: GOLDEN TREASURE at 23 Gilford Road, Portadown, Craigavon; rated on July 17
• Rated 1: JENNY'S KITCHEN at 64 Upper English Street, Corporation, Armagh; rated on July 18