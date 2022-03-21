Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
O' Reillys Bar/offlicence, at Unit 2 Brookfield Industrial Estate, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.
And The Close Bar/The Funky Bagel, at 7 Kinelowen Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh was also given a score of four on February 11.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.