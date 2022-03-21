Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

O' Reillys Bar/offlicence, at Unit 2 Brookfield Industrial Estate, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.

And The Close Bar/The Funky Bagel, at 7 Kinelowen Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh was also given a score of four on February 11.