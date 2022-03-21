Loading...

Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 21st March 2022, 7:53 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

O' Reillys Bar/offlicence, at Unit 2 Brookfield Industrial Estate, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.

And The Close Bar/The Funky Bagel, at 7 Kinelowen Street, Crossmore, Keady, Armagh was also given a score of four on February 11.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 76 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.