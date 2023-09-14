Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
DEVLIN'S BAR, a pub, bar or nightclub at 23 Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.
And Golden Forest, a takeaway at 134 Dungannon Road, Derrykeevan, Portadown, Armagh was given a score of three on August 9.