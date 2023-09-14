Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
DEVLIN'S BAR, a pub, bar or nightclub at 23 Lower English Street, Corporation, Armagh, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.

And Golden Forest, a takeaway at 134 Dungannon Road, Derrykeevan, Portadown, Armagh was given a score of three on August 9.