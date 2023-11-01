Register
BREAKING
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally

Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

THE PHEASANT LODGE, a pub, bar or nightclub at 34-36 Mill Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.

And Mackle’s IceCream Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Armagh Shopping Centre Thomas Street, Armagh was also given a score of four on September 26.