Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
THE PHEASANT LODGE, a pub, bar or nightclub at 34-36 Mill Street, Loughans, Gilford, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 26.
And Mackle’s IceCream Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Armagh Shopping Centre Thomas Street, Armagh was also given a score of four on September 26.