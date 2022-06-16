Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Maloneys Diner / Sacha�s Bistro, at Unit 10 Flush Place Business Park Flush Place, Lurgan, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.
And PORTMORE, at 1 Georges Island Road, Deer Park, Craigavon, Antrim was also given a score of four on May 11.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 283 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 223 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.