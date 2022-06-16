Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Maloneys Diner / Sacha�s Bistro, at Unit 10 Flush Place Business Park Flush Place, Lurgan, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.

And PORTMORE, at 1 Georges Island Road, Deer Park, Craigavon, Antrim was also given a score of four on May 11.