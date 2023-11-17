Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hollie Berrie at the Tea Rooms, at 1a Main Street, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.
And Grill King, at 151 Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown, Armagh was given a score of two on October 12.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 297 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.