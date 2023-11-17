Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hollie Berrie at the Tea Rooms, at 1a Main Street, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

And Grill King, at 151 Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown, Armagh was given a score of two on October 12.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 297 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 235 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.