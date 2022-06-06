Loading...

Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:02 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pizza Nova, at 78 Market Street, Ballymore, Tandragee, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 28.

And Zyan kitchen, at 78 Lurgan Road Portadown, Craigavon was given a score of three on April 28.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 187 takeaways with ratings, 116 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.