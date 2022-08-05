Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

CHOPSTICKS, at 29a Main Street, Rich Hill Or Legacorry, Richhill, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 30.

And GOLDEN TREASURE, at 23 Gilford Road, Portadown, Craigavon was also given a score of four on June 30.