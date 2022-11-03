Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

RED DRAGON, at 42 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Down was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.

And Yummy House, at 9 Market Street, Crossdened, Keady, Armagh was given a score of one on September 28.