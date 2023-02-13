Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

CHIP WAGON, at 256 Obins Street, Ballyoran, Portadown, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And CORDELIA'S, at 20b Killylea Road, Drumarg Or Downs, Armagh, Armagh was also given a score of four on January 6.