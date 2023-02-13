Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
21 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

CHIP WAGON, at 256 Obins Street, Ballyoran, Portadown, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 6.

And CORDELIA'S, at 20b Killylea Road, Drumarg Or Downs, Armagh, Armagh was also given a score of four on January 6.

It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.