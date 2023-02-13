Food hygiene ratings given to two Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
CHIP WAGON, at 256 Obins Street, Ballyoran, Portadown, Armagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 6.
And CORDELIA'S, at 20b Killylea Road, Drumarg Or Downs, Armagh, Armagh was also given a score of four on January 6.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 198 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.